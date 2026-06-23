Vivaan Sharma’s performance Prime Video’s Raakh becomes a talking point

The 14 years old young actor is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about new talents, thanks to his deeply moving performance as Sahil in the much-loved web series Raakh. His journey reflects quiet determination, countless auditions, and a strong belief that passion and persistence can open any door.

Before Raakh, Vivaan had already begun carving a space for himself. From films like Chal Zindagi and Social Mandiya to the appreciated series Shehar Lakhot, he has consistently shown maturity beyond his years. His work also includes campaigns for leading brands like Blinkit, Kalyan Jewellers, and Co-School AI, along with the award-winning short film Tell Me Why?, which earned recognition at film festivals.

But Raakh has truly been a turning point. Inspired by the chilling 1978 Ranga Billa case, the series revisits one of India’s most disturbing real-life incidents. At its core is Sahil, played by Vivaan, a young boy who, along with his sister, is thrust into a terrifying situation after accepting a lift from strangers. What unfolds is a story of courage, resistance, and heartbreaking tragedy.

It is a demanding role, and Vivaan delivers it with striking honesty. His performance feels raw, real, and deeply affecting, the kind that lingers long after the episode ends.

Within just a week of release, Raakh climbed to the number one spot in India, went on to become the number one non English series globally, and even secured a place among the top trending shows worldwide. Several of Vivaan’s intense scenes have since gone viral, with audiences calling his portrayal powerful, heartbreaking, and unforgettable.

Sharing screen space with acclaimed actors like Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, and Rakesh Bedi, Vivaan more than holds his own. In many moments, he quietly stands out and leaves a lasting impact.

With Raakh, Vivaan Sharma has not just delivered a performance, he has announced his arrival. His journey is a reminder that talent, backed by hard work and sincerity, always finds its moment.