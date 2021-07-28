Vivek Anand Oberoi learnt to play the guitar from Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Omkara

We all have seen how Vivek Anand Oberoi played the guitar wonderfully in the film Omkara. But did you know that he didn’t know how to play the guitar before that? Director Vishal Bhardwaj wanted Vivek to look authentic while playing guitar. Being the method actor that he is, Vivek wanted to learn to play the guitar properly and not just learn it for some scenes. Not only did Vivek learn to play guitar from a special trainer, he even got tips from Saif Ali Khan on how to play the instrument.

Vivek Anand Oberoi used to practice his bits while on sets and Saif used to be pointing out if there were any mistakes made on the notes played. Vivek took the challenge thrown at him by Vishal, and during the shot, he played the entire guitar himself. After the shot was done, Vishal came running forward and hugged Vivek for having pulled off such a brilliant take.

It was indeed a lovely sight to watch on sets of Omkara. Today, as the movie completes 15 years, it is indeed a great memory to cherish for all the cast and crew.