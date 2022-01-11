Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Roy come together again for director Prasad Kadam’s Verses of War

They both won accolades for their last film together. And now, 15 years later, the actors, Vivek Anand Oberoi and Rohit Bose Roy, who was seen on screen in the 2007 superhit Shootout At Lokhandwala, will share screen space in director Prasad Kadam’s Verses Of War.

Actor Vivek Oberoi and Rohit Roy took to their social handles and dropped a brand NEW poster of the upcoming short film, ‘Verses of War’. A story of two extra-ordinary men, a story of two nations, a story which will melt even the coldest souls is about to release very soon on #FNPMedia #VersesOfWar

The Prasad Kadam-directed short film traces the unlikely friendship between the Pakistani officer and the PoW, based on their shared love for poetry. Vivek Oberoi plays the brave Indian soldier in the drama and Rohit Roy essays the role of a Pakistani Army official. Shivaanii Rai will make her debut with this film. ‘Verses of War’ is produced by Vikaas Gutgutia and Girish Johar.

On the work front, Vivek was recently seen in the third season of the Amazon Original series Inside Edge. Director Prasad Kadam is known for short film like Chuha Billi starring Adah Sharma and Anupriya Goenka. He has several projects in the pipeline including Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra’s ‘Happy Birthday’ short film. Meanwhile Rohit Roy was last seen in Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Mumbai Saga’

After having entertained audiences with refreshing content, new age stories and clutter breaking ideas, FNP Media is the country’s upcoming & most promising production company. It is fully set to ideate, create & share stories, for all ages & all audiences, across all formats. Team FNP Media, bring their next presentation, ‘Verses of War’, a short film which will be released exclusively on FNP Media YouTube channel, this republic day – as their special ode of brave soldiers across the globe!