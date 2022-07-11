Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri undergoes knee surgery

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who recently wrapped up the highly acclaimed Humanity Tour shared that the filmmaker underwent knee surgery due to a cartilage rupture that occurred on 24th Dec 2020. The director has worked hard day and night in the making of the blockbuster ‘The Kashmir Files’ for one and half years. And while working on his ambitious project, Vivek dedicated his time and energy to the project and neglected his knee condition.

Taking to his social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri writes “This was the day – 24th Dec 2020. When I slipped and tore my Cartilage. Doctors asked me to rest it out for 6-8 weeks. But like they say, Show, Must Go On. The show went on, uninterrupted, for the next 18 months but my knee worsened. Today, whom do I blame for ‘self-inflicted-fracture’?”



Finally, knee therapy begins. Fully ignored Miniscus (cartilage tear) for 1.5 yrs due to #TheKashmirFiles. Kept limping. It became worse. Now I also have stress fracture. Whenever I have to chose between body and work, I end up compromising on my body. Must change this attitude. pic.twitter.com/al5f3dIusP — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 11, 2022

The Indian filmmaker also shared a bunch of his pictures from the BTS of The Kashmir Files. He can be seen walking with the help of a stick. Meanwhile, the fans got worried and showcased their concern through the comment section. Some also came ahead to pray for the filmmaker’s health.

Apart from this, the powerful and visionary duo: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and actor-Producer Pallavi Joshi have recently come back from the phenomenal ‘Humanity Tour’. Scheduled from 28th May to 26th June 2022, the duo traveled to various prominent places across the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands including Nehru Centre London, Fitzwilliam College Cambridge University, Oxford University, Leicester University, Birmingham Community, Parliament Of UK, Babylon Theatre Berlin, Community Meet Berlin, Salzachlieder Frankfurt and Global Human Rights Defence – The Hague among other renowned places.