Vo Nahin: the new song from Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga out now

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films, Main Vaapas Aaunga will release in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music on Tips Music.

After the tremendous response to the teaser of Main Vaapas Aaunga and its songs, “Kya Kamaal Hai” and “Maskara,” filmmaker Imtiaz Ali unveils yet another soul stirring track, “Vo Nahin.”

Nostalgic and intimate, this song dives deep into the ache of memory, longing, and the quiet emotions we continue to carry long after people leave. It feels like talking to someone who is no longer there, yet somehow still everywhere. It carries the loneliness of separation, but also the stubborn tenderness of hope- where love refuses to let go despite distance, silence, and loss.

Penned by Irshad Kamil and composed by the maestro A. R. Rahman, “Vo Nahin” has been sung by Adithya RK, Armaan Khan and Sameer Khan.

Talking about the song Imtiaz Ali says, “What have you left behind? Vo Nahin is a tribute to the most tender part of yourself and the passionate struggle to never lose it.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz’s world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari Wagh, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles. Produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film will release in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music on TIPS.