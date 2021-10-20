Voot Kids is the new digital home for the anime franchise Pokémon

India’s largest and most loved content platform for kids – Voot Kids, has now pulled out all stops to enthrall its young viewers with an unlimited dose of entertainment. Strengthening its content library as India’s one-stop-destination for favorite characters, entertainment and fun learn platform for children, Voot Kids has announced an exciting line up to provide viewers with access to the globally loved anime franchise – Pokémon in India. Celebrating 25 years of Pokémon, Voot Kids is now the go to platform for more Pokémon fun than any other digital platform in India with 21 movies and over 10,000+ minutes of Pokémon Anime series episodic content.

Pokémon continues to expand not only video gaming category, but has recently released Pokémon UNITE, a MOBA game playable across Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS platforms. Nevertheless, the movies and series of the iconic characters enjoy significant fandom globally. Premiering on Voot Kids for the 1st time in India, these 21 Pokémon movies is a landmark content initiative to bring anime franchise closer to its fans. Voot Kids is all set to provide an immersive Pokémon experience to its fans in India with 21 global blockbuster movies from Pokémon added to its robust and diverse content library. The hook for this one kind of content initiative in the kids segment spins around “Chuno Voot Kids. Chuno Pokemon” with Voot Kids being confident that every Pokémon fan will choose Voot Kids as its favourite digital destination to enjoy it at their own discretion.

Speaking on the initiative, Ferzad Palia, Head – SVOD (Voot Select, Voot Kids) & International Business at Viacom18, said, “At Voot Kids we aim at creating a wholesome experience for our young viewers to enjoy and fun learn from their favorite characters in a 100 % kid safe environment. This endeavor of ours has received significant impetus through last year with the kid’s fun learn category witnessing exponential demand growth. The addition of the vast Pokémon slate to our content repertoire will allow us to further widen our audience base and continue to be category leaders.”

Speaking on the launch, Ashutosh Parekh, Head of Content – Voot Kids, said, “At Voot Kids we continue to build a roster of compelling stories fronted by top global and local characters. With the consumer at the heart for every initiative on the platform, this was the perfect opportunity to build on the fandom Pokémon holds in India, propelled by kids and those who are kids at heart. Undeniably, this evergreen anime franchise with multiple extensions has evolved to be very relevant to the today’s digital natives, with superlative story arcs and well etched characters that unify action – adventure with humor. The massive Pokémon blitz with 21 movies and over 10000 minutes of Pokémon Anime Series will make VOOT Kids the largest digital home of Pokémon in the country…which is why I would say it loud – “Gotta Catch ‘Em all” together on Voot Kids!

“We are very excited to have partnered with VOOT Kids and bring such a wide offering spanning movies and seasons to Pokémon fans in India. It is a treasure trove for a Pokémon fan to access digitally and we believe it will help build a deeper bond with fans”, says Jiggy George, Founder and CEO Dream Theatre, Master Licensing Agency for Pokémon in India and South Asia.

“With support from our partners at Voot kids, we have finally been able to release the 1-21 movies in India, we are thrilled to finally share our fans in India, the fun and excitement of the Pokémon movies. Voot kids and TPC are preparing other fun offerings. We hope more fans in India can be part of this experience”, says Susumu Fukunaga, Corporate Officer at The Pokémon Company.

Voot Kids has today emerged as the largest and most diverse multi format kids’ app with a emphasis on entertaining and engaging kids through its focused “Made for Kids” agenda. As a powerhouse platform, Voot Kids continues to invest in compelling storylines and characters providing enhanced and immersive content experiences to kids in India.