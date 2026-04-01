Vrushab Khadtale manifests a dream collaboration with Yash Raj Films

Rising actor Vrushab Khadtale has opened up about his deep admiration for the timeless storytelling of Yash Chopra, revealing how the legendary filmmaker’s cinema continues to shape his artistic vision and aspirations.

Speaking about his early influences, Vrushab shared that he grew up watching Yash Chopra’s films, which left a lasting emotional imprint on him. “For me, his films weren’t just love stories they were emotions you could feel,” he expressed. He highlighted the purity and stillness that defined Chopra’s portrayal of romance, adding that such sincerity in storytelling feels increasingly rare in today’s fast-paced cinematic landscape.

What sets Yash Chopra’s work apart for Vrushab is the timeless quality of love depicted on screen. According to the actor, the filmmaker had a unique ability to present romance not just as a narrative element, but as a universal emotion that resonates across generations. “He made love feel eternal, not just cinematic,” Vrushab noted, emphasizing how that depth continues to inspire him as a performer.

As he carves his own path in the industry, Vrushab is clear about the kind of stories he wants to be associated with. He aspires to be part of projects that carry emotional weight and authenticity stories that connect with audiences on a deeper level rather than just offering surface-level entertainment. This intent, he believes, aligns closely with the legacy built by Yash Chopra and his iconic banner, Yash Raj Films.

Interestingly, Vrushab also revealed that he strongly believes in manifestation. With quiet confidence, he shared that working with Yash Raj Films is something he is consciously putting out into the universe. While he acknowledges that the journey is still unfolding, his vision remains clear and focused.

With his grounded perspective and passion for meaningful storytelling, Vrushab Khadtale seems poised to bring sincerity and emotional depth to his craft qualities that could one day make his dream collaboration a reality.