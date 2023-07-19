Vyjayanthi Movies unveils Prabhas’s first look from Project K ahead of SDCC

Vyjayanthi Movies has once again captured the imagination of audiences with their highly anticipated sci-fi film ‘Project K.’ After creating waves with Kamal Haasan’s inclusion in the star-studded cast and becoming the first Indian film to participate at San Diego’s Comic-Con, the excitement only escalated with the intense look of Deepika Padukone, revealed just a day ago.

Keeping the audience hooked Vyjayanthi Movies has now unveiled Prabhas’s first look from the movie, promising a revolutionary cinematic experience. In the sepia toned captivating image, Prabhas dons an intriguing avatar, exuding an air of mystery and allure. The finely crafted visual is a testament to the film’s unparalleled production values and has already sparked a whirlwind of excitement on social media and among cinephiles worldwide.

Adding to the thrill, ‘Project K’ is set to make its highly anticipated debut at the prestigious H Hall of San Diego Comic-Con. Fans are eagerly waiting for an unforgettable journey as the creators unveil the film’s title and teaser during this significant event.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Project K’ boasts an ensemble cast of industry luminaries, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, among others. The convergence of this stellar cast and Nag Ashwin’s directorial prowess promises to create an unparalleled cinematic experience that will captivate audiences around the globe.