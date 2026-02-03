Wamiqa Gabbi channels Moira Rose energy with a bold new look

Wamiqa Gabbi first turned heads when she stepped out in this striking look on the red carpet, before later sharing the photos on social media. Inspired by Catherine O’Hara’s iconic Moira Rose, the actor wore a short-hair wig paired with a sleek black outfit, creating a strong and confident silhouette.

She kept the makeup clean and minimal, letting the look speak for itself. The result was a bold yet effortless appearance, a nod to Moira Rose’s fearless style, reimagined in Wamiqa’s own way.

Sharing the photos online, Wamiqa wrote, “A silhouette inspired by confidence. A wig inspired by audacity! Thank you Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose 🌹). We are forever changed. And overdressed.” The caption perfectly captured the mood of the look, equal parts admiration, humour and self-awareness.

Fans were quick to respond, praising her for experimenting with her style and having fun with fashion. Known for her willingness to take risks, Wamiqa once again showed how comfortably she moves between bold choices and understated elegance.

On the work front, Wamiqa has a packed year ahead, with close to nine films lined up across genres. Her upcoming projects include Bhoot Bangla, Kuku Ki Kundali, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, Tiki Taka, Genie, G2, and a few more that she’s keeping under wraps for now.