Wamiqa Gabbi immerses herself in intense 45-day Madurai shoot for DC

Wamiqa Gabbi seems to be in a creative overdrive this year. With multiple projects lined up and a growing reputation for versatility, she’s become one of the most exciting names to watch. Her latest project, DC, is already generating buzz, not just for its action-heavy premise but for the dedication she’s bringing to the role.

According to a source,” Wamiqa is currently stationed in Madurai for a 45-day schedule. The team has been filming in Tamil Nadu for what’s described as an intense, non-stop shoot that’s testing her physical and emotional limits.” The film is packed with action sequences, marking a striking shift from the kind of roles audiences usually associate her with.

The source further adds, “She’s been completely immersed in prep. Wamiqa has been working with a dialogue coach to learn the local dialect and perfect her lines. It’s a challenging process, but she’s taking it on with full focus and commitment. The role demands authenticity, and she’s making sure every detail feels real.”

Even in the middle of this demanding schedule, Wamiqa found a moment to post a stunning set of photos on Instagram. Dressed in a cobalt blue gown and looking every bit the star she is, the pictures captured the balance she’s known for, grounded, graceful, and quietly powerful.

It’s a rare combination: an actor deeply committed to her craft while maintaining that effortless poise off-screen. With DC on the horizon, Wamiqa looks set to deliver one of her most dynamic performances yet. The DC actress has over 8 projects set to release in the coming year across languages and genres