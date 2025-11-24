Wamiqa Gabbi shares candid late-night thoughts

Wamiqa Gabbi ended her day with an unfiltered Instagram post, sharing a series of close-up pictures “for no reason” and admitting she was too “exhausted” to frame her thoughts.

In her candid caption, she wrote, “Premiqa is exhausted today… posting these pictures for no reason… writing this caption for no reason… realising I don’t need to write any of this… okay!”

She signed off humorously, adding that she should rest but might grab “something sweet” before bed. On the work front, Wamiqa was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf with Rajkummar Rao and Seema Pahwa. She next stars in Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan, releasing on March 4, 2026. Her upcoming lineup also includes Bhooth Bangla, Kuku Ki Kundali, Tiki Taka, and Goodachari 2. Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav, is set for release on April 2, 2026.