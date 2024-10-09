Wamiqa Gabbi tops IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List for October

Wamiqa Gabbi has taken the top spot on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities list for October, making her the most sought-after star on the platform.

She surpassed Bollywood’s young icons Janhvi Kapoor, who holds the 4th position, and Ananya Pandey, who is ranked 14th. Known for her magnetic screen presence and versatile acting skills, Wamiqa’s rise on this list is a testament to her growing popularity and undeniable talent.

As she looks ahead to 2025, Wamiqa is eager to bring a slate of new projects – ‘Baby John’ and ‘Rakht Brahmand’ to her audience, promising exciting performances that fans won’t want to miss. Her upcoming roles are set to showcase even more of her range as an actor, and she is clearly dedicated to keeping her fans entertained.