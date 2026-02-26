Wamiqa Gabbi wraps Lucknow schedule for next

Wamiqa Gabbi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Bhoot Bangla and has now wrapped the Lucknow schedule of another project. The actor left fans intrigued with a playful “guess the film” tease on social media.

Wamiqa took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself boarding a flight, announcing that it was a wrap for her on the film. The project is reportedly said to star Bhuvan Bam and is backed by Dharma Productions.

“#LucknowScheduleWrap for us. But you have to guess the film,” she wrote as the caption. She then shared another fun video from onboard the flight, adding, “Hamla achanak se kiya tha.”

Meanwhile, speaking of her other projects, Wamiqa will soon be seen in Bhoot Bangla, co-starring Akshay Kumar, with Tabu and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

The actor has a packed year ahead. Following the horror-comedy with Akshay Kumar, she will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has multiple other films in the pipeline, including G2, Genie, Dil Ka Darwaza Khol Na Darling, Tiki Taka, DC, and more.