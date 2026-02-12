Wamiqa Gabbi wraps Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 schedule, shares special moment with Bosco Martis

Wamiqa Gabbi recently marked the wrap of her schedule for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 by sharing a heartfelt moment on Instagram. The actor posted a warm, candid picture with renowned choreographer Bosco Martis, reflecting on a milestone that beautifully captures her journey so far.

Alongside the image, Wamiqa wrote, “From being on the sets of ‘Nagada Nagada’ (Jab We Met) as a child to actually being choreographed by @boscomartis 🌟 Couldn’t have asked for a better wrap #PatiPatniAurWoh2.” The post struck a nostalgic chord, resonating with fans who have followed her growth over the years.

The film, Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, is slated to release on 15th May and marks another exciting chapter in Wamiqa’s expanding filmography.

Beyond this, Wamiqa has a busy slate ahead. In Hindi cinema, she will next be seen in Bhoot Bangla opposite Akshay Kumar, releasing on 10th April, along with Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling and Kuku Ku Kundali with Bhuvan Bam. Down South, she continues to strengthen her pan-India presence with projects such as Genie in Tamil, her role in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC universe, G2, the much-awaited sequel to Goodachari, and Tiki Taka.

As Wamiqa Gabbi continues to carve her space across industries, moments like these serve as reminders of how time, perseverance, and dreams often align in the most meaningful ways.