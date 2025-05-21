Wamiqa Gabbi’s full circle moment: From background actor in Love Aaj Kal to leading lady in Bhool Chuk Maaf

Actor Wamiqa Gabbi took to Instagram today to share a nostalgic throwback from her early days in the film industry, reminding fans just how far she’s come. The actress posted a video snippet from Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal (2009), where a young Wamiqa can be spotted in the background as a junior artist.

What makes this moment even more special is that Wamiqa is currently promoting Bhool Chuk Maaf, a feature film backed by one of the biggest production houses in the country. And in a poetic twist, the film features a remix of Chor Bazaari, the very song from Love Aaj Kal. Today, that same music from the film she once was a junior artist in plays again, but this time, Wamiqa is front and center.

In her heartfelt caption, Wamiqa wrote:

“Dear Younger Wamiqa,

You were always a dreamer and a hard working one ! As a kid on that Love Aaj Kal set – you were not just a junior artist enjoying the work that came your way because your Daddaa believed in you, but you believed in yourself too…. You were nervous, excited, soaking it all in on that set.

You have only continued to work harder without worrying about whats coming next !

Cut to 16 years later,

The song from the same film is playing and the same love for the camera still lives on, but this time, it’s your story ! Every time I hear Chor Bazaari, it hits a little different now ! You’ve gone from being in one fleeting frame as a toddler with a mooch and a massa, to finding your own space in the spotlight.

It’s wild how life can throw such beautiful moments to cherish, especially when you least expect it !

You didn’t dream small and you never stop chasing the best because TITLI wouldn’t have happened if you had gotten lost on the way and I am so glad you didn’t ! Always be humble, grateful and never stop believing in MAGIC !

Love,

Wamiqa 🤍”

This moment is not just a personal milestone, but a reminder of the power of persistence, passion, and patience. From being a curious teen absorbing the magic of a film set, to becoming a breakout star in India’s evolving cinematic landscape, Wamiqa Gabbi’s journey is a story of dreams finding their way.

As she continues to rise with acclaimed performances across languages and platforms, this full-circle moment in Bhool Chuk Maaf is a celebration of how far she has come and the promise of everything that lies ahead.

Wamiqa Gabbi has an exciting slate of releases across industries that showcases her versatility and rising stardom. Up next, she will be seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, a much-anticipated Hindi film backed by a major production house. She is currently wrapping up the shoot of Godhachari 2, a Telugu action thriller, and has completed filming Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy opposite Akshay Kumar. She also stars in the upcoming dramedy Dil Ka Darwaza Kholna Darling alongside Jaya Bachchan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Adding to her pan-India appeal, Wamiqa will also be seen in the Tamil fantasy entertainer Genie, which is gearing up for release.