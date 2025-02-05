Wanderlooms on Shark Tank India 4: A Journey of Passion and Innovation

For Prateek Vats and Deepesh Shrivastava, the open road isn’t just a route, it’s a calling. As Co-Founders of Wanderlooms, they’ve turned their love for riding and exploration into a thriving adventure touring brand. Their mission? To craft unforgettable experiences for fellow travel junkies with stylish, comfortable, and functional gear built for the wild at heart.

Prateek, a seasoned rider from Bhopal and founder of a rider’s club, kickstarted his adventure touring company back in 2007. But the real magic began when Deepesh, a passionate intern from Madhya Pradesh (who once braved a 100 km daily commute!), joined the team. His dedication didn’t go unnoticed soon, he rode his way to becoming a Co-Founder. On Shark Tank India 4, Prateek and Deepesh rolled in with an ambitious pitch of 50 lakh for 2.5% equity. While the Sharks were intrigued by their vision and passion, will they take the ride and invest?

Prateek Vats said, “We’re not just a touring company; we’re storytellers, every journey is about emotions and connections, and we therefore create wearables that are stylish, comfortable and cool. We’re excited to scale Wanderlooms and take adventure to the next level and presenting our brand on Shark Tank India 4 is a great opportunity for us to see that dream come through.”

Season 4 of Shark Tank India boasts a colorful panel of Sharks including a powerhouse of industry leaders: Anupam Mittal – Founder and CEO, People Group (Shaadi.com); Aman Gupta – Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle; Namita Thapar – Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Ritesh Agarwal – Founder and Group CEO, OYO; Peyush Bansal – Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart; Vineeta Singh – Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics; Azhar Iqubal – Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts; Varun Dua – Founder and CEO, ACKO; Kunal Bahl – Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce; and Viraj Bahl – Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products.