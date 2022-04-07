“Want to do a full power action film!” – Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has established herself as one of the most versatile actors of her generation and she now wants to explore the action genre! Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa and Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak. She is super keen to add an action film to this line up and show audiences that she will be good in big adrenaline-pumping films that push her physically to perform cool stunts.

Bhumi says, “I definitely want to do a full power action film. I have never done that. I want to see myself do that like some Matrix, some Lara Croft happening with Bhumi. It’s exciting for me and I definitely want to explore this in the near future. I feel I will have a lot of fun while doing this. So, I am actually searching for it and hopefully I will find something.”

She adds, “The film world is my oyster and I feel there is so much more to explore. I feel so fortunate that I get such varied parts. 2022 is going to be a year full of characters which are on the opposite ends of the spectrum.”

Bhumi has already established herself as an actor par excellence, having pulled off incredible roles in projects like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Toilet : Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Bala, Lust Stories, Badhaai Do (in which she played an openly lesbian girl), among many others. Ask her where she sees herself in 20 years and Bhumi says, “I honestly don’t have an answer to it. I mean I definitely would be a climate activist. I definitely see myself acting. But is this the only thing I would be doing? Definitely not!”

She adds, “There are a lot of things I am passionate about. Running my own business is one of them. I don’t know how am I going to diversify. I don’t know if I am going to be producing. I don’t know if I would be an entrepreneur. But acting and being a climate activist is definitely going to be a part of it.”