Waqt Ke Jungle: The first song of Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa will be launched in a college in Mumbai

After giving a gist of its mysterious world with the trailer, the first song ‘Waqt Ke Jungle’ from the albums of Ektaa R Kapoor’s & Anurag Kashyap’s new-age thriller Dobaaraa is ready for its launch. Considering the vibes of the song, the makers will be launching the song in a college in Mumbai to make it more relatable amongst the youth.

Bringing up the first song of the film ‘Waqt Ke Jungle’, the cast of Dobaaraa will be visiting a college in Mumbai for the launch on 8th August. The makers have decided to launch the song in the college as it carries the vibes that will be easily relatable to the youths and they can able to find their attachment with the same.

‘Waqt Ke Jungle’ is a melody that is sung by Armaan Malik while it has been composed by Gaurav Chatterji. The relatable and heart-touching lyrics of the songs are written by Hussain Haidry. The song will capture glimpses from the film while it will take the audience deep into the suspenseful world of Dobaaraa.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor’s Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.