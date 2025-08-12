“War 2 should be an unmissable project for everyone!” – Hrithik Roshan

Superstar Hrithik Roshan feels War 2 that releases worldwide on August 14th will be an unmissable project for audiences to watch in theatres. In this film, Hrithik locks horns with the pan Indian superstar NTR in a no holds barred bloody showdown that the actor feels will be a spectacle for people in cinemas!

Hrithik says, “The love and appreciation and encouragement I got when I played Kabir in War reminded me of the love that I got in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, the love I got in Dhoom 2, in Krrish. And this time I’m coming back with Kabir, and it’s such a joy to play that character that everyone loved so much. This time he’s more intense and even more in a dilemma than he was—very, very emotional. So War 2, I think, is going to be something unmissable.”

For Hrithik, who has overcome major injuries for him to be able to do War 2, says every bit on pain was worth it to film War 2 and give audiences a movie that they can truly love.

He says, “It was difficult (to push through and overcome pain and injury). We worked very, very hard. All the pain, all the injury while filming War 2 has been worth it. When I felt pain while I was shooting War 2, I was thinking, is all this worth it?—but when I see the love for it, of course it is worth it.”

War 2 is the sixth film from the haloed YRF Spy Universe that has only delivered blockbusters.