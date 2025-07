YRF is celebrating 25 years of legacy of two of the icons of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan & NTR, by unveiling the much-anticipated WAR 2 Trailer today, 25th July!

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, YRF Spy Universe’s WAR 2 pits these two titans against each other for an epic, bloody showdown that will be remembered forever.

War 2 is set to release in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide! It also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead.