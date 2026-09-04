Warner Music India announces Maati Season 2

From melodies passed down through generations to stories that continue to find meaning in

the present, Maati Season 2, Warner Music India’s folk music IP , returns on 3 September

2026, bringing together India’s diverse musical traditions through contemporary sound, visual storytelling and the landscapes from which these traditions emerge.

The season opens with “Jalwa-E-Jaanaan”, featuring music by Anurag Saikia, vocals by Jyoti

Nooran and lyrics by Shakeel Azmi. Rooted in the Sufi philosophy of Wahdat al-Wujud, or

the Unity of Being, the Qawwali explores the inseparable relationship between the Creator

and the seeker. At its heart is the idea that the Divine is not distant from the human experience, but exists within it, while the seeker becomes a vessel through which the Divine reveals its Jalwa, or splendour.

This idea sets the tone for the second season of Maati, which moves beyond simply revisiting traditional sounds. For Season 2, the music is brought into the landscapes, communities and culturally significant locations where these traditions originate, making the people, places and visual language an integral part of each story.

Spanning Koshur/Hindi, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Telugu, Haryanvi, Urdu and Kannada, the

eight-track season brings together an expansive mix of contemporary and folk voices, including Shubha Mudgal, Alif, Sudan, Orfo, Sublahshini, Keli Thee, Anurag Saikia, Jyoti Nooran, Kalpana Patowary, Mangli, Sanjith Hegde, MC Square and Satindar Sartaj, among others.

Since its launch in October 2024, Maati has created a space for regional musical traditions to

meet contemporary artistry, with its debut season reaching over 78 million digitally. Season 2 builds on that foundation, widening the musical and cultural canvas while remaining rooted in the traditions at its core.

Jyoti Nooran said, “Jalwa-E-Jaanaan carries a beautiful thought that the Divine and the

seeker are not separate, but find meaning in each other. Singing a piece with such depth was a truly soulful experience, and I hope its emotion resonates with listeners beyond language.”

Anurag Saikia, shares, “Composing this track was about creating a soundscape that could

hold the depth of Shakeel Azmi’s poetry and Jyoti Nooran’s powerful voice, while retaining

the soul of Sufi music. The song explores love, devotion and the pursuit of the Divine, and Maati gave us the opportunity to revisit this timeless tradition through a contemporary musical lens while staying true to its essence.”

Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC, said,“India’s folk traditions

are a living part of our culture. They carry stories, ideas and ways of seeing the world that have travelled across generations. With Maati, our ambition is to bring these traditions to new audiences while giving the artists and communities behind them the recognition they deserve. Season 2 takes that ambition further, bringing together languages, artists and cultural landscapes, while staying true to the music at its heart.”