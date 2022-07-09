Warner Music India drops the music video of Le Chal By Himonshu Parikh

Warner Music India has released Himonshu Parikh’s latest track and its music video ‘Le Chal’ on Warner Music India’s official YouTube channel. Himonshu Parikh is part of the popular indie band The Yellow Diary (Roz Roz and Marz fame) is also a singer-songwriter himself.

‘Le Chal’ talks about transcending from the trappings of everyday life to another universe with someone or something you desire to reignite that spark with. The track features a heart touching narration of a son re-creating his father’s iconic moment and invites viewers to relive those joyful and cherished memories from the past.

“Interestingly, the song came to me when I was toying along on my ukulele. The song was essentially conceptualized around this very emotion of feeling stuck, being unhappy and then breaking away to an escape that makes you feel alive again. Every song has a journey of its own, while ‘Le Chal’ starts with a feeling of emotional numbness, it quickly leaves the listener with an inspired feeling of joy, positivity, and a renewed sense of vigor”, commented Himonshu Parikh on the conception of Le Chal.

Himonshu’s last track ‘Katputli ke Dhaage’ gained over 3 million plays on Spotify which truly speaks of its relatability with the listeners. The song received immense popularity and was also used by ace designer Manish Malhotra on his social media reels. Being an immensely talented music composer, Himonshu has an interesting line-up across films as well. His upcoming projects include Phir Na Aisi from Laal Singh Chadda and the recent flavor of the season Kesariya from Bramhastra. Himonshu is also currently enjoying the success of his song Mere Dholna Revisited from Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Le Chal released on 7th July and is available across all DSP platforms.