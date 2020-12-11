Watch Amazon Original Series Mirzapur Season 2 now in Tamil and Telugu on Amazon Prime Video

All the action, excitement, thrill and drama from Mirzapur now in Tamil and Telugu.

Amazon Original Mirzapur Season 2, which released on October 23rd, 2020 and captured the imagination of audience instantly will now be available for fans across India in Tamil and Telugu.

Starting, December 11, Amazon Prime Video brings the regional dubs of the second instalment of the raw, gritty and intense crime drama, that slayed the internet on the day of the release and became the most-watched show on the service in India within just 7 days of the release. With fans across the world already anticipating Season 3, those who haven’t watched the show yet, now have an opportunity to watch their favourite characters from Mirzapur in Tamil and Telugu.

Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories can watch highly successful Indian Crime Thriller Mirzapur Season 2 in Tamil and Telugu starting December 11 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Tamil & Telugu dubs aa gaye hai, ab woh jaayenge nahi ☺️#MirzapurOnPrime pic.twitter.com/0ffXIE9uHG — MirzapurAmazon (@YehHaiMirzapur) December 11, 2020

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal , Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi Sharma , Rasika Dugal , Harshita Shekhar Gaur , Isha Talwar in the lead roles alongside Amit Sial, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang, the show continues to receive massive adulation and viewership from across the world. The availability of the show in regional languages ensures a lofty reach for the engaging series.