“Watching a series is a form of tourism” – Pushkar and Gayatri on Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie

Much like fire, and rumours, the trailer of Prime Video’s Tamil Original series- Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie has been unfurling, and reaching audiences all over the country. Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under their banner- Wallwatcher Films, the 8-episode series created, written, directed by Andrew Louis is all set to premiere on 2nd December across 240 countries and territories.

Vadhandhi, which means rumours, takes you into the world of young and beautiful Velonie, played by debutante, Sanjana, whose story is riddled with rumours. A troubled but determined cop, played by S.J. Suryah, finds himself caught in the web of lies but is hell-bent on finding the truth.

Dissecting the premise, Andrew shared more about how he came up with this concept. He said, “I was toying with the idea of Vadhandhi for a very long time. It’s all the things that we come across in daily life, all the cases that we read about and the opinions that the public forms by what they consume on various platforms. For a very long time, I’ve been thinking, ‘do we really get the entire truth, or do we only get a version of it? And in all of this, is the truth getting muddled?’ These questions played on my mind, and this was the inception of this story. Over time, I gathered a lot of material, and, then at some point I realized I have enough, for it to be made into a series!”

Backing a series with such an unconventional theme, Pushkar and Gayatri elaborated on what intrigued them about it, “Watching a series is a form of tourism – very similar to how people travel or search online for imagery. In the past 2-3 years, hyper-local content from down-south has been traveling to audiences all over the country. Stories like Vadhandhi, which come from deep-rooted parts of India, have such a distinct appeal, that entices us as well to come aboard and lend our support, experience and creative inputs. Our association with Prime Video enables this story to reach out to a wide audience, which in this case is over 240 countries and territories.”

Produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under the banner of Wallwatcher Films, and created by Andrew Louis, the Amazon Original series stars the multifaceted film artiste, S.J. Suryah in his streaming debut. The series also marks the acting debut of Sanjana, who plays the titular role of Velonie, and features a stellar ensemble cast including Laila, M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran, and Smruthi Venkat in pivotal roles.