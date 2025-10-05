Waterfront Indie Film Festival concludes on a high note

The inaugural edition of the Waterfront Indie Film Festival (WIFF) recently took place from October 2, bringing together film enthusiasts, industry professionals, and independent filmmakers. The event featured a range of activities, including short film screenings, masterclasses, and panel discussions.

Independent filmmaker Kabeer Khurana, who curated the short film segment, said, “The Waterfront Indie Film Festival is a platform for emerging talent to showcase their work and connect with industry professionals.” The festival’s short film screenings were well-received, with attendees engaging in a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

The masterclass session with acclaimed filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar and actress and artist Suchitra Krishnamurthy was a highlight of the festival. Mapuskar shared his experiences, saying, “It took me 48 years to write Ventilator, and it’s a culmination of all the experiences of living in a joint family.” Suchitra Krishnamurthy added, “The nepotism debate is stupid; it’s become a greedy culture where people begrudge others’ success due to their family background or privilege.”

The festival also featured a screening of Sujay Dahake’s Marathi film Shyamchi Aai and a panel discussion with renowned filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Tushar Hiranandani, Rohan Sippy, and Vishal Furia. The panelists shared their perspectives on the industry and the role of independent filmmakers.

The Waterfront Indie Film Festival is grateful to the Tuli Research Centre for their support and will continue to showcase innovative films until October 6th. As we look forward to more exciting events from WIFF, we invite film enthusiasts and professionals to stay tuned for upcoming initiatives and collaborations. Mark your calendars and get ready to be a part of more engaging film experiences!