“We are incredibly proud of how Drishyam has grown from a film into a franchise and beyond” – Alok Jain

The Drishyam saga has reached its final, defining chapter. Drishyam The Conclusion brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, as audiences across the country prepare to witness the culmination of one of Indian cinema’s most beloved family thriller franchises. The excitement translated into strong bookings, with the film witnessing a high volume of pre-release ticket sales as fans gear up to see Vijay Salgaonkar’s story through to its conclusion.

Over the years, Drishyam has evolved from a successful film into a cultural phenomenon and a franchise deeply embedded in popular culture. Vijay Salgaonkar’s world has kept audiences invested, intrigued and rooting for him across chapters, with the franchise striking a rare balance between family emotion, intelligent storytelling and edge-of-the-seat suspense.

At the heart of this journey has been Star Studio18, which recognised the potential of the IP from the very first film and has remained invested in its evolution across three films — building on what audiences love while continuing to expand the world of Drishyam.

Reflecting on what makes Drishyam such a distinctive franchise, Alok Jain, Head – Hindi & English Entertainment (Streaming, TV & Studios), JioStar, says, “At Star Studio18, we saw the potential of Drishyam from the very first film. We believed this was a story that could resonate strongly with Hindi audiences, and backed that belief with creative, marketing and distribution efforts to build it into a franchise. More than a decade and three films later, Drishyam has grown into one of the most loved franchises, and an enduring IP that audiences have truly made their own. We’re incredibly proud to have been part of that journey and to see the world and its characters become so deeply embedded in popular culture.”

Speaking about the responsibility that comes with extending a successful franchise, Jain adds, “With a successful franchise comes both an advantage and a responsibility. Audiences come in with familiarity and expectations, but you cannot simply recreate what worked before. With every Drishyam, our focus has been to give audiences something new, exciting and unpredictable, while staying true to the emotion and characters they have grown to love. The audience has always been at the centre of this franchise, and that has guided us through every chapter. Drishyam The Conclusion carries that same responsibility — to deliver a fitting finale to a story and a world that audiences have made their own.”

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav among others, bringing together a powerhouse ensemble for the ultimate chapter of the celebrated franchise.

Presented by Star Studio18, the Panorama Studios production is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam The Conclusion is playing in cinemas now.