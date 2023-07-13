“We believe in our good content and make sure our films are on a tight budget” – Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri on The Vaccine War

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a pioneer filmmaker in Indian Cinema who has hit the right chord with his films and delivered impactful cinema. His films have been a mirror to society, and with ‘The Kashmir Files’, he proved that he is capable of accomplishing incredible results. The director, producer, and writer are coming up with another real-life-based story on war Indians have fought unconsciously, titled ‘The Vaccine War’. Recently, while interacting with netizens on social media, the filmmaker addressed the film’s budget and stated that he made the film for the people only.

During a fan interaction, a fan wished the filmmaker luck for’ The Vaccine War’ and asked him to put faith in the content. Responding to the comment, the filmmaker said that the budget of The Vaccine War is less than The Kashmir files., The Kashmir Files was made at the budget of 12Cr. Further posted – “We believe in our content and make sure our films are on a tight budget so that we are never under the pressure of the box office.”



A fan of Vivek mentioned him as a Bollywood member, to which he politely responded, saying,

“Mehta sir, please believe me, at @i_ambuddha, we don’t consider ourselves Bollywood at all. Why should we bother with their films? We make people’s films, and #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory is just that.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is gearing up for the release of The Vaccine War, in 11 languages, making it one of the most promising films ever filmed. The film is produced by Pallavi Joshi’s I Am Buddha production.