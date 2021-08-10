“We have benefited immensely by being a part of the Launchpad program by MX TakaTak” – Machao Family 04

Machao Family 04 is a family account on MX TakaTak that comprises of Aliasgar Thaver, his father Aliraza Thaver and sister Shabnam Thaver. The family is known for making videos on trending topics and covering different genres while doing the same. The originality of their content and steadily growing popularity on the platform made them one of the 30 unique content creators to be chosen by MX TakaTak for their initiative the Launchpad program.

Talking about this initiative, Shabnam says, “We have benefited immensely by being a part of the Launchpad program by MX TakaTak. Our managers pin the best videos created by content creators who are a part of this program. Once this is done, people who are not even following us can see our videos. Our reach has increased significantly in the last couple of weeks owing to this initiative.”

What makes the Thavers unique is that they create content together as a family. Creating together, they believe, is a big advantage as everybody gives inputs and things happen faster.

“We had started from zero. Despite making videos regularly, our videos were not getting viral. Then, one particular video became viral and that motivated us to make more videos. Even when the followers were not increasing, we kept creating content. With the Launchpad program, things have really fallen in place for us. MX TakaTak team guides us on the kind of content we should be making”, says Aliasgar.