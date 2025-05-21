“We have given our everything to make War 2 an action spectacle for people!” – Hrithik Roshan

One of India’s biggest superstars of all time, Hrithik Roshan is thrilled to see how the teaser of his blockbuster franchise War 2 broke the internet! Hrithik reprises the role of super-spy Kabir in War 2 and his swagger, his intensity, his look, his brilliant acting and his ease to pull off deadly action sequences has got everyone talking.

Hrithik says, “War is a really special franchise for me. So, seeing the appreciation that War 2’s teaser is getting, seeing how people are pouring their love for NTR, for Kiara, for Ayan, for me and the entire team makes me really happy. It is not easy making films of this scale and we have given our everything to make War 2 an action spectacle for people to have a jaw-dropping theatrical experience like never before.”

He adds, “I have always been a huge fan of the action genre since I was a kid and I really have fun whenever I do films like War 2. So, for me, I had the best time reliving Kabir – a character that has given me overwhelming love from all quarters for years now.”

YRF Spy Universe’s War 2 is the most awaited Indian film of 2025 and the thundering response to the teaser solidifies that status of it being a big screen entertainer like never before.

Hrithik says, “I’m delighted and humbled with the love that War 2 is getting right from the start of our campaign. I promise you that we have made a film that is spectacular and I can’t wait to see the reaction of people when they see War 2 on the big screen.”

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. War 2 is set to release on August 14th in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.