“We have used Unreal Engine tech for special effects which was also used for Star Wars”, says Samar Khan about his series Shoorveer

Dushman ghar mein ghus chuka hai par kya humare desh ke Shoorveer tayaar hai? In a riveting tale of #BeTheVeer Disney+ Hotstar brings an action-packed military drama series, Shoorveer. The Hotstar Specials showcases the journey of the creation of an elite task force in India as they undergo specialized training to become the nation’s first responder team against national threats.

Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the show has been created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma and will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 15. Samar Khan the creator talks about the revolutionary technology used for creating the special effects of Shoorveer!

Samar Khan shared, “We have shot the entire sequences in 3 parts. The first part was the live action where the fighter jets take off and land. The second part consisting of aerial combat is CG (Computer Graphics). All the planes were created at first and then Kanishk along with the DOP designed a way for the planes to move in the sky. This was done with the help of computer graphics and Unreal Engine.”

He further added, “Unreal Engine is the technology being used by Star Wars and other top notch movies by Disney. It is the preferred tech now for filmmakers worldwide to substitute the green screen. The third part that we shot for was the cockpit section, where we created the cockpits and the atmosphere behind them are all LED screens.”

Shoorveer stars renowned actors Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhari, along with Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani, in pivotal roles. It takes a close look at the bonds of teammates, and mentors as they face red alerts challenging the nation’s peace and security. Packed with intense scenes of air combats, land operations and intelligence subterfuges, the show presents the emotions and actions behind the heavily cast doors of our national forces.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the nation’s elite task force, Shoorveer, save the country from its imminent danger from July 15 onwards