“We just saw your best performance to date… That’s success for me!” – Rashmika Mandanna on what success means to her

Rashmika Mandanna is currently the biggest pan-India actress in Indian cinema. Her beauty, acting talent, and dedication have made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the country. In just a few years, she has consistently delivered hits, starring in some of the biggest blockbusters like Pushpa 1 & 2, Animal, and her recent film Chhaava, which is roaring at the box office with record-breaking numbers. Rashmika Mandanna has achieved immense success in just a few years, winning hearts with her work. However, in a recent interview, she shared what success means to her and it surely had to have her fans in it.

Rashmika revealed what success meant to her saying, “Success for me would be happy faces around. Success for me is my fans coming and saying “We just saw your best performance to date”. That’s success for me. Success for me is not having to worry about the bills you have to pay.” “Success for me is when you’re having a really hard day, and you wake up telling yourself, “Okay, Let’s just take it one step at a time, one day at a time”. You know, that’s success for me. So it’s different levels of success, but it’s all success at the end of the day,” Rashmika added.

Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her film Chhaava, which has crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark worldwide. She portrayed the role of Yesubai, winning hearts with her graceful and powerful performance. Apart from Chhaava, Rashmika has an exciting lineup of films ahead. She joins Maddock’s horror-comedy franchise in Thama alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and is set to star in Pushpa 3. She also has Kubera with Dhanush, Sikandar with Salman Khan, and intriguing projects like Rainbow and The Girlfriend in the pipeline, solidifying her position as one of India’s most sought-after actresses.