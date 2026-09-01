“We met at the right time” – Saif Ali Khan on collaborating with Priyadarshan for the first time in Haiwaan

Actor Saif Ali Khan and director Priyadarshan are working together for the first time in Haiwaan. The actor essays a visually challenged role in the film. While the trailer gave a glimpse of the his role, Saif opened up about working with the filmmaker. He confessed that when he was younger, he thought their worlds were different. However, he believes that he met the director at the right time and their collaboration has come at the perfect time.

“The first impression was just this massive body of work and how many varied films he had done and what a prolific director he was and what a calm and cool personality. When I was younger, I thought perhaps our worlds, I was wondering how we would match because I wasn’t very well trained as an actor. I kind of knew how to do certain kind of rom-com but I didn’t know if I’d fit into his world. Even though he’s got different genres, I don’t know how good I would have been but I think we met at the right time where I understand a little bit more of what’s expected of me now,” Saif shared.

Speaking about his experience of working with Priyadarshan, Saif described him as a disciplined filmmaker. “I really enjoyed working with him more than I’ve enjoyed working with anyone because he’s so economical and doesn’t waste any time and is so clear on what he wants that second-guessing and wondering and insecurity is just not there. I like being productive in the morning and getting on with it and finishing on time and not going on forever till everybody is exhausted so that there’s a high level of productivity and focus and energy. It can spoil you, you’ll find it hard to work with other people after you work with him because of how disciplined he is,” he shared.

The actor shared an interesting anecdote as well from the sets of the film. “He’s also really artistic, he once packed up a bunch of violin players because he didn’t like them. They were not what he wanted, he wanted a different quality. We still finished three hours early, he packed them up from Town (South Mumbai), the new lot came from Andheri, and we still finished three hours early because that’s how he shoots. It’s not about finishing early, it’s about wasting time and it’s amazing how he gets things out and to watch him directing comedy, this is not a comedy but there’s some comedy elements and I actually saw how he directs it. If you just copy him as an actor that’s all you have to do. He’s a great actor also, he is a very calm, direct, very interesting person,” Saif shared.

The actor applauded his mix of art and commercialism. “He’s also very clever because I remember he didn’t like a parking lot once so he shot the scene really dark because it’s a blind character so he’s saying it’ll be hard for him, let’s not see the thing, so he’s super clever and it was a real treat for me and a blessing for me to get such a good director and such a good role at this stage of my career, I can’t get over it,” he shared.

Haiwaan is set to release on 11th September in theatres.