“We need to think very sensibly about which content is for which platform in the future” – Siddharth Roy Kapur at CABSAT 2021, Dubai

Siddharth Roy Kapur, Founder and Producer at Roy Kapur Films shed light on the future of cinema and entertainment as a keynote speaker at CABSAT 2021 during a segment dubbed as ‘Content Congress’. He was invited by the UAE government for the international forum attended by the likes of Peter Smith, MD, MBC Studios and Majed Al Suwaidi, MD, Dubai Media City. Having produced pathbreaking cinema across multiple languages in India, Roy Kapur shared his observations on the growth of digital consumption, new technologies in entertainment, the boom in content creators and the re-opening of theatres. His address summarised what content creators, technicians, artists, performers can expect with the changes in entertainment viewership in the last two years.

Talking about the silver lining to the lull brought by the pandemic, Siddharth said, “We’ve gone through two pretty tough years. I think most people have been wondering where are things going as far as the entertainment business is concerned. But I guess what I’m happy to report and what we all already know is that people need entertainment especially in the darkest of times. Regardless of the platform they’re able to watch it on, they go through that constraint and watch it wherever they can and that bodes very well for the future.”

He added, “The trends to take note of in this year are really the growth in the OTT consumption, the fact that theatrical revenue has come down quite significantly and naturally so because theatres were shut. People have now gotten used to watching media where they want it and when they want it, even more so than before COVID-19. To now bring people back to the theatres, we’ll need some very very compelling cinematic content. It’s a challenge for the creators. The good part is that we have multiple platforms on which our content can be viewed. We need to think very sensibly about which content is for which platform in the future.”

Siddharth is President of the Producers Guild of India, Managing Trustee of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Images (MAMI) and Co-Chairman of the CII Media & Entertainment Committee. He has featured on Variety’s annual list of the Top 500 Most Influential People in Global Entertainment for 4 consecutive years (2017-20), The Economic Times Top 40 Indian Business Leaders Under 40 and The Hollywood Reporter Next Generation Asia Inaugural Class of Young Leaders, amongst numerous other awards for his leadership and achievements.

The upcoming films under Roy Kapur Films include the war drama Pippa directed by Raja Menon starring Ishaan Khatter, the comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? starring Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi and GOBAR! co-produced by Ajay Devgn. The series under the production house include an adaptation of William Dalrymple’s 2019 bestseller The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company, Aranyak, a crime thriller for Netflix and Rocket Boys, a period drama for Sony Liv, amongst many other projects.