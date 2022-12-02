“Went to 8 countries to shoot Pathaan and its lavish action sequences!” – Siddharth Anand

Aditya Chopra and ace director Siddharth Anand are trying to make Pathaan India’s biggest ever action spectacle for audiences! The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

The adrenaline pumping visually extravagant film has been shot across 8 countries of the world to achieve a scale that has never been witnessed on the big screen. The team has shot in Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia and Siberia, Italy, France, India and Afghanistan to present an outlandish action thriller that is truly an event film for Indians across the world!

Siddharth says, “Locations always play a huge role in my films and they became even more important for Pathaan as we intended to deliver an action spectacle for audiences that they have never seen before. To achieve that scale and variation in visuals we went to 8 countries to shoot the film and its lavish action sequences!”

He adds, “We were clear that every scene of Pathaan needs to be breath-taking and we meticulously went about planning to achieve this. I remember the pre-production of Pathaan took close to two years because we wanted to be absolutely sure that we are going to try and raise the bar of action spectacles in India.”

Siddharth adds, “We have shot in some of the most remote and most exquisite locations in the world that have helped us create a visual experience that is immersive and outlandish. I simply hope that audiences love our effort to create a cinematic milestone when Pathaan releases in theatres on Jan 25.”

Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.