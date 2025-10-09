“What is fascinating is that 25 years later, I come back to a craft with a creator who herself has had a tremendous journey” – Smriti Irani on working with Ektaa Kapoor after 25 years

Smriti Irani is a name that resonates across India, needing no introduction. From dominating television screens in the 2000s to serving with distinction in the Union Cabinet, her journey has been truly remarkable. Over the years, her dedication and excellence have always commanded respect. Now, after a long time, she makes a much-anticipated return to her roots, television, with her iconic show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Now, Smriti was seen speaking about the changes she has observed and about Ekta Kapoor.

Speaking at an event, Smriti spoke about balancing her acting career and politics, said, “I don’t think that I called myself a part-time politician then. I was beginning a political journey right from the grassroots, while many actors were parachuting themselves right to top positions. I was mindful that if you begin a journey from humble foundations, you can build a building that is quite resilient and resolute.”

She reflected on changes over the years: “What is fascinating is that 25 years later, I come back to a craft with a creator who herself has had a tremendous journey, not restricted to one medium or mode of communication, who has oscillated between many frameworks and is now ready to tell a story on the same medium with a different vertical and a new thought.”

Smriti also threw light on her evolving relationship with Ekta Kapoor: “This journey and this opportunity is also a reflection of how far the creator of the show has come. That the creator became a friend is also a dubious advantage.”

She added, “As an actor, 25 years ago, you could speak to the creator of the show from a limited perspective. You had an opinion on a scene, but you never had an opinion on a storyline because you would never share an opinion on a storyline with Ekta Kapoor.”

Reflecting on the present, she said, “After 25 years, it is interesting to watch her get amused when I have opinions on storylines. The fact that the craft today is presented on a platform that is also witnessing an offshoot of a big deal. To me, the fact that the creator has had such a tremendous journey is the exciting part.”

Now, Smriti Irani’s career has come full circle as she returns to her iconic role of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, once again creating waves on television. As the legendary show completes 25 glorious years, her comeback has brought the entire nation back in front of their TV screens.