What makes Mrunal Thakur a lucky charm for celebrated directors

From a much-adored screen presence to bringing grounded appeal to her characters, Mrunal Thakur’s longevity stems from a lot more than just this. Over the past few years, every role that Mrunal has picked has come from a clear intent to not only dazzle the audiences, but also reinvent herself.

Whether it’s displaying a graph of emotions in Sita Ramam or standing firm as a silent supporter in Jersey, Mrunal Thakur’s efforts boast of a constant willingness to grow and explore emotionally charged performances. And that’s exactly what makes her the top pick among directors to play roles that are intent-driven, deep, and can connect with the viewers on authenticity. No unnecessary drama, no flashy songs nor the bling, just pure range of acting!

Be it working with Hanu Raghavapudi in Sita Ramam, Shouryuv in Hi Nanna or Gowtham Tinnanuri in Jersey, Mrunal Thakur has made herself notice through her professional work ethic, preparation to justify the role, and a deep sense of emotional balance to bring believability. If looked closely, Mrunal has stayed away from starring in larger-than-life films. Often making careful choices, she will constantly be seen in films that bring naturalism to the screen and pick roles that mirror reality. With characters that seem like a cakewalk, are in fact deep and complex with feelings, and Mrunal’s impressive acting range proves the reason for being a top choice of directors. Filmmakers can rely on her to bring life to characters that are grounded, and which can attract viewers on the grounds of relatability.

Currently, too, Mrunal Thakur is maintaining her graph with a few interesting projects in the pipeline. Stepping into an action-romantic genre for the first time, Mrunal will be seen in Son Of Sardaar 2 alongside Ajay Devgn. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 25. In addition to Son Of Sardaar 2, Mrunal is also working on Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Being helmed by director David Dhawan, this romantic-comedy is yet to have a release date. Then, she’s taking a sharp curve by starring in Dacoit: A Love Story, an intense romantic thriller. Directed by Shaneil Deo, this film is set to release in theatres on December 25.

Going by these interesting upcoming projects, Mrunal Thakur proves that she is one of the most bankable actresses of today’s time, and also a top choice of directors.