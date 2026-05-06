What makes Ranveer Singh the GOAT of all time

In showbiz, success is often fleeting, but Ranveer Singh has built something far more enduring – dominance backed by reinvention. His GOAT status is not driven by hype alone; it is defined by milestones, consistency, and an ability to stay ahead of the curve. As his globally-loved blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge gears up to complete the glorious 50 days in cinemas worldwide, here is a closer look at what truly sets him apart:

The Founder of a New Box Office Benchmark

With Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Ranveer Singh has done the unthinkable! He did not just deliver a blockbuster; he created history by establishing the ₹1000 crore club in Hindi cinema. This is not just a number; it is a shift in industry standards, placing him at the center of a new commercial era. Franchise Power Like No Other

While many stars rely on standalone hits, Ranveer has built sustained success through the critically and commercially successful Dhurandhar franchise, which has crossed ₹3000 crore collectively. That kind of franchise dominance reflects not just popularity, but long-term audience investment. Unmatched Overseas Command

Ranveer Singh has redefined what it means to be a global Hindi film star. With four films – Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Dhurandhar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Padmaavat – crossing the $10M mark in North America, he stands alone. This isn’t just reach; it’s consistent market control overseas. Now he is ready to conquer Japan as Dhurandhar prepares for release in a few days. Record-Breaking Global Openings

Taking Bollywood beyond borders, Ranveer has delivered the biggest Day 1 worldwide opening for a Hindi film with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, surpassing benchmarks set by films like Jawan, Animal, and Pathaan. It signals a shift, that his stardom now operates on a global scale. A Filmography Built on Reinvention

From Khilji in Padmaavat to Murad in Gully Boy, Bajirao in Bajirao Mastani to Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and now newer avatars, every role adds a fresh layer. His career is not repetitive; it is constantly evolving. Stardom Rooted in Humility

Beyond records and performances, what truly defines him is, his grounded nature. Co-stars and collaborators consistently highlight his humility and generosity on set—an actor who shines, yet ensures others shine alongside him. Redefining the Mass Hero

With the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh took the spy genre to the next level. He did not follow a set template – he made the character real, raw, and layered while still delivering scale and spectacle. He proved a mass hero can be both larger-than-life and deeply real.

Ranveer Singh’s GOAT claim stands on a rare combination—historic box office milestones, global dominance, unmatched versatility, and a personality that resonates beyond the screen. Now, he has also created a new record as Dhurandhar 2 has now become the second-highest-grossing Indian movie of all time, overtaking Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and marking a major moment for Bollywood internationally.