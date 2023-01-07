What makes Tanishk Bagchi the trendsetter in the music industry

Tanishk Bagchi has established himself ground up as one of the promising lyricist and composer in the music industry. He’s made us fall in love with Raatan Lambiyaan, Manike Hite, Bana Sharabi, Nach Punjaban to name a few. He is the true hit- generator in the music industry. Here are 5 reasons why he is a trendsetter of the industry.

Trendy Music You Can’t Stop Grooving On

Gen Z is going gaga over remixes & Tanishk knows how to hit the right note by mixing songs that have been a cult. Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Kya Baat Hai 2.0 are some of Bagchi’s mixes that you can’t miss to shake a leg on.

Setting The Tone For Trends

Making creative videos requires some kickass music & Bagchi knows how to set the mood for every trend. Aafat, Manike Hite, Makhna, Jeda Nasha are examples of popular ones among Gen Z.

A Class Apart Lyricist

With some phenomenal remixes, Bagchi is also the master of word play. Some examples that took all social media by storm are Bana Sharabi and Raatan Lambiyan. Aren’t we all hooked on these songs?

More Than A Regular Composer



Tanishk Bagchi is one of the artists who loves to experiment with music. He is more than just your regular music composer. With a variety of songs he proved himself to be a super hit making machine. He composes original music and also experiments with classical hits.

Music for Everyone

Being a young and enthusiastic music composer & lyricist Bagchi loves to break stereotypes. With a long list of some hit music, there is something for everyone to groove on. Be it a wedding, house party or an event, Bagchi’s playlist is here for your rescue.