When actor Kanwaljit Singh made everyone cry on the sets of Bada Naam Karenge

Veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh has been a stalwart of the Indian film and television industry, known for his nuanced and powerful performances. One such performance that has left an indelible mark on the hearts of the cast and crew of his recent release ‘Bada Naam Karenge’ while shooting, is the emotional scene that showcased Kanwaljit’s exceptional acting prowess.

Actor Kanwaljit Singh reflected on a pivotal scene, saying, “Our director, Palash, envisioned an emotional climax where my character, Anand Raathi, had to break down in tears. Initially, I was hesitant, as I felt it might be uncharacteristic for a family patriarch to express such intense emotions. However, after sharing my perspective, we found common ground. Ultimately, I trusted the director’s vision—after all, he sees the bigger picture. I remember our in-depth discussions leading up to the scene, and when the moment arrived, I was surprised to find not just myself but the entire cast and crew in tears. The scene turned out beautifully, delivering exactly the emotion Palash had envisioned. As an actor, there is no greater satisfaction than moving people with your performance. I am grateful to Palash ji for directing the sequence with such finesse and to Rajshri for welcoming me into their family—something I have always wished for. Now that the series is out, I truly hope the audience connects with it as deeply as we did while making it.”

Directed by Gullak fame Palash Vaswani and Sooraj R. Barjatya himself as the show runner, the series features an ensemble cast including Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, Bhavesh Babani, and more.