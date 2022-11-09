When Anurag Kashyap created a chaos on the 1st day of shoot of Ugly

Indian Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s directorial Ugly, which was released in 2013 was a critical success but do you know what big chaos the director had created on the very first day of the shoot? IMDb India, which has recently made a social media debut, has been sharing such shelved facts about the films which we have enjoyed all the time. In an exclusive interview, the director revealed that he had given different briefs to different actors and the outcome of that was worth it.

He said “Initially that sequence was a three page scene on paper. And it was the first day of shooting. And this was the first time I was working with Girish Kulkarni and Rahul Bhatt. When we went into the scene, Rahul was over prepared and Girish was the only one who had read the script. Because he was a writer, I had shared the script. But with Vinit and Rahul, I had not shared the script with them. They did not know what film I was making. I got an idea from when we were rehearsing the scene. I gave different instructions to different actors”.

He also added “ We just went into the scene. And when we went into the scene. Everybody followed the separate brief that was given to them and they had not talked to each other. That scene was 14 mins. It could have gone for longer. But I was laughing so hard. I fell on the floor laughing”.

IMDb, who has recently launched their social media for Indian based cinema buffs, is really in a rage right now. Fans are going gaga with the cinematic content that they are putting on their social media. Every single content is Indian movie and webseries specific and fans are totally enjoying IMDb India on their social media feed.