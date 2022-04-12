“When films do well, they result in your equity to rise!” – Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has been a rare find for the industry because she has proven herself to be one of the most versatile, riskiest and incredibly talented actors in the history of Hindi film industry. With her debut film Dum Laga Ke Haisha, she had delivered the breakthrough acting performance of that year as she put on oodles of weight and made a bold debut as an overweight but self-assured young woman, Sandhya.

Her next films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Lust Stories and Son Chiriya, Bala, Saand Ki Aankh, etc saw her transform for the camera and she swept best actress awards year after year. Bhumi’s last release, the unanimously lauded Badhaai Do saw her champion same sex relationships as she played a girl from the LGBTQIA+ community in India. Her sensitive performance won her rave reviews and her equity soared post release.

Bhumi is now the face of seven brands and is thrilled about her rise and rise in Bollywood.

Bhumi says, “It’s been a great start to my post-pandemic career as Badhaai Do became a rage amongst audiences. When films do well, they result in your equity to rise and I have been blessed to have found constant spike points like these in my career. I can only be thankful for these milestones in my life. They motivate me to constantly look out for cinema that defines our time and generation.”

She adds, “I have always relied on my instinct as an artiste to choose projects. I have tried to pick the best scripts that I felt will not only deliver wholesome entertainment to audiences but will also give them something supremely fresh as content. I’m glad these punts have worked for me so far and made me carve my niche in the Hindi film industry.”

Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak and a couple of more unannounced projects.