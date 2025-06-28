“When I could not find a safe space, I created one” – Rhea Chakraborty wins for Best Mental Health Podcast at Podmasters 2025

Podmasters 2025, India’s premier podcasting conclave and awards, concluded on June 20, 2025, in Mumbai with an overwhelming success, drawing an unprecedented gathering of digital creators, industry leaders, and prominent Bollywood personalities. Hosted by HT Smartcast and Fever Live, the event truly underscored the meteoric rise of podcasting as a mainstream cultural phenomenon in India.

The conclave featured insightful discussions, engaging masterclasses, and dynamic fireside chats with leading podcasters and media experts, encouraging collaboration and innovation within the burgeoning Indian audio industry. This was followed by a star-studded awards ceremony, a glitzy gala that honoured creators across over 30 diverse categories, recognizing their outstanding achievements and contributions to the podcasting landscape.

A highlight of Podmasters 2025 was the significant presence of renowned digital creators and beloved Bollywood actors, adding unparalleled glamour and gravitas to the event. Attendees included were Rhea Chakraborty, Prajakta Koli, Gauhar Khan, Karishma Tanna, Debina Banerjee amongst others.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty after winning an award for Best Mental Health Podcast for Chapter 2 shared her experience saying, “I was looking for a safe space to share my feelings. I could not find anyone safe enough to interview with given my life circumstances, so I thought why don’t I just create one of my people feel like this is a place where you can be yourself, which is why I started the podcast.”

Actress Karishma Tanna appreciated after winning Best Podcast Celebrating Regional Roots for The Karishma Tanna Podcast. She said, “Thank you, Podmasters, for this lovely honour. This podcast was born out of a simple idea: to celebrate our origins. As a proud Gujarati, it was heartwarming to hear my fellow Gujarati celebrities discuss their roots, culture, and upbringing. I wanted to do something different, and I’m proud of what I have accomplished.”