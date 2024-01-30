“When I entered the industry, red carpet looks were non-existent!” – Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a global fashion and luxury icon, often referred by the West as the cultural ambassador of India to the world. She has single-handedly brought fashion into focus in India after revolutionising the red carpet looks in Bollywood and her towering impact and equity with all major global fashion & luxury brands!

Sonam says, “I love fashion. My mum used to be a fashion designer. So, I grew up surrounded by fashion. When I entered the industry, I noticed that red carpet looks were not so common, in fact non-existent, and I wanted to wear beautiful things and go on the red carpet. I started doing that without realising I was different to everyone else.”

She adds, “My passion for films and fashion led me to create that impact. I am enjoying fashion and beautiful things without taking myself too seriously. Fashion is supposed to be fun, an escape. It’s important to appreciate the beauty and goodness in life.”

According to a global fashion report, Sonam was amongst the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc who had the highest impact for luxury fashion brands in 2023!

The gorgeous actress is the last word in fashion in India as she impacts pop culture significantly through her sartorial choices.

On the work front, Sonam has two tent pole projects, one being Battle for Bittora. The details of other project have been kept under wraps.