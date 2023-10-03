“When I put my hand on the forehead, it was full of blood” – Anjumm Shharma on the injury incident on the sets of Milan Luthria’s Sultan Of Delhi

Anjumm Shharma, whose cinematic journey started with the Oscar winning film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, has evolved into one of the industry’s most sought-after talents. Having worked extensively in theatre, the actor went on to play substantial role in ‘Wazir’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar. Anjumm made a successful transition into the digital space and made a mark as an actor in the hit series ‘Mirzapur.’ Now, as fans eagerly await the third season of the popular series, Anjumm is eagerly awaiting the release of his next, Milan Luthria’s ‘Sultan of Delhi’ on Disney+ Hotstar on 13th October.

While shooting for the action series, Anjumm got severely injured to the extent that the shoot came to a halt. The actor informs, “It was a crucial day of shoot as we had to finish an extensive action sequence. While shooting it, I was standing close to a pyramid of drums put together and I had to hit those set of drums. Unfortunately, one drum fell from top and hit me on the forehead. When I put my hand on the forehead, it was full of blood. I was instantly rushed to my van and the whole set came to a standstill. I took one big block of ice and put it on the wound as the cut was little deep. A doctor was immediately called along with first aid. Looking at the seriousness of the situation, director Milan Luthria and producer Namit Sharma wanted to push the remaining part to be shot the next day and I am immensely thankful to them for their love and support.”

“It was evening and started to get dark. I was in the van and constantly aware of the fact that it was a production heavy day and a lot of money was at stake. If we don’t complete the shoot, it would be a huge loss. I had to see a doctor to get treated but finishing the shoot was my priority. After 30 mins, I decided I would complete the action sequence and finished it”, Anjumm adds.

Elaborating on the tragic incident, Anjumm says, “Such an accident and injury does make you a bit vulnerable as a person but then as a lead actor one needs to take a firm professional decision to complete the shoot when there is a lot at stake. I went to the doctor for a detailed examination and thankfully there were not much complication and I could continue shooting the next day. When we resumed the remaining part of the action sequence, I had few injury marks as part of my make-up but when we did the last part, we could see a cut and few marks which were real now.”

Apart from ‘Sultan Of Delhi’, Anjumm also will be seen portraying his popular character Sharad Shukla in ‘Mirzapur 3’!