When Madhuri Dixit convinced Raj Kumar Barjatya for Salman Khan’s iconic nighty act

Sooraj R. Barjatya recently graced Indian Idol to promote his highly anticipated digital debut, Bada Naam Karenge, premiering on Sony LIV on February 7. During a special episode celebrating Rajshri Productions’ greatest hits, he delighted fans with a fascinating behind-the-scenes story from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, revealing how Madhuri Dixit played a key role in making Salman Khan’s now-iconic nighty act in Didi Tera Devar Deewana a reality.

Following a mesmerizing performance of the song by contestant Ritika, Sooraj Barjatya took a nostalgic trip down memory lane. “This was a long and elaborate song that required 16 days of rehearsals and 9 days of filming. We wanted to end it on a high note, with a fun and victorious celebration. I suggested to my father that Salman should wear a nighty for the final scene. While Salman instantly agreed, my father rejected the idea, finding it inappropriate. But the entire team was so enthusiastic about it that we decided to put it to a vote among the ladies on set. All the dancers, including Madhuri, found the idea hilarious and insisted we go ahead with it. In the end, Madhuri herself did Salman’s makeup for the scene. Thank you for bringing back these wonderful memories!” Sooraj Barjatya recalled.

With Didi Tera Devar Deewana now a Bollywood classic, this light-hearted anecdote only adds to its charm. As Barjatya now ventures into OTT with Bada Naam Karenge—a Gen Z love story about rediscovering one’s roots—his ability to craft unforgettable moments remains as strong as ever.

Directed by Gullak fame Palash Vaswani and Sooraj R. Barjatya himself as the show runner, the series features an ensemble cast including Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, Bhavesh Babani, and more. Bada Naam Karenge promises a heartfelt mix of love, laughter, and nostalgia.

