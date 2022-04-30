When shooting for Home Shanti, I was in the process of building my own home as well – Manoj Pahwa

We all are aware that actors are busy with different shoots round the clock, leaving them with little time for themselves. Once in a while it so happens that actors have a moment of happiness which coincides with their reel and real life! A similar incident happened with Manoj Pahwa who stars in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming series Home Shanti. The veteran actor was pleasantly surprised with the turn of events.

Manoh Pahwa shared, “When we were shooting for Home Shanti, I was in the process of building my own home as well. There was a sequence wherein we talked about getting the plot cleared to start work, and on the other hand I had also purchased a small plot in Badlapur and the same work was ongoing. I was thinking that the same thing is happening with me, I have to visit the plot and get the Bhoomi Pujan done and all. So in a way, the same thing is happening with me for what we were shooting for Home Shanti. It was truly a happy moment.”

Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti offers viewers a warm hug with its storyline surrounding the lovably chaotic lives of a comic Hindi newspaper columnist, Umesh Joshi, his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife, Sarla Joshi, and their 22 and 16-year-old children, Jigyasa Joshi and Naman Joshi. It traces the journey of this non-descript middle-class family of Dehradun, offering a heartfelt story that is generic, yet specific to all who one day aspire to build their own homes. Home Shanti is a joyful watch that explores the relationship between parents and siblings and how they strengthen in the face of adversaries.

Penned by writers Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan and Saurabh Khanna. Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 6th May.

