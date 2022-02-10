“When you have actors like Rahul Bagga and Tara Alisha Berry, it becomes easy to bring the story to the screen” – Agam director Sumit Mishra 

Eminent Art Director of the industry, painter, writer, poet Sumit Mishra who had earlier directed most applauded award winning short film ‘Khidki’ and now his debut feature film ‘Agam’ starring Tara Alisha Berry, Rahul Bagga and Ashmith Kunder released in theatres on 4th February. The backdrop of the film is based in Varanasi and extensively shot there.

Sharing his working experience with Tara Alisha Berry and Rahul Bagga he says,”After myself living the character of any story, it is difficult to choose the right actor and actress but when you have a mature actor like Rahul Bagga and a smooth and settled actress like Tara Alisha Berry then it becomes easy to bring the story to the screen. This was my first feature film as a director, but the collaboration of Rahul and Tara and the ability to get into the character quickly made filming for Agam easier for me.”

Talking about the film he says,”Varanasi is the city of spirituality, holiness and tantra. It’s ironically called life in death and death in life mystery city. Since I did my studies in Varanasi and has always been my favorite city, the view of Banaras and the mystery of Banaras has always attracted me to compose something. During the university days, the characters and subjects scattered in the ghats and streets kept getting entangled in the mind and the anecdotes later took the form of the plot of Agam. In fact, “Agam” is situated in the heartland of Banaras, there is a story of different mood, different color and life journey, spiritual journey and tantra journey.”

Adding about the meaning of Agam he tells,”The meaning of ‘Agam’ itself is a difficult road and it is true that the film ‘Agam’ is a journey to discover the secrets of the streets of Banaras.”

Expressing his shooting experience in Varanasi he says,”So shooting in Banaras is very comfortable for me. We shot with a small unit but the atmosphere on the sets was very creative and cooperative. The shooting of our film was completed without any stress in a very healthy and positive atmosphere.”

Sharing his view on opting for theatrical release of the film in pandemic situation he states,”After the post production of the film, my producer and I decided that first it should be sent to the film festival all over the world and then the journey of film festival of Agam started since then. The film was selected and appreciated in many international film festivals, the most important of them was the Cairo International Film Festival.Towards the end of the film festival journey, we started battling the covid pandemic, which had a very bad effect on the cinema halls. Now that the situation seems to be getting a little normal, then we felt that without delay, we should screen the film in whatever cinema hall is available in our radius.”