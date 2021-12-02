Which of these incredible on-screen guru-shishya jodis did you adore the most?

The Indian entertainment industry has often portrayed the Guru and Shishya bond as an unbreakable one. We have witnessed unique stories wherein the guru has gone beyond merely talking and has imparted his knowledge to his disciple, who is eventually shown to be trained and equipped, and capable of navigating his or her path in a distorted world.

Here’s a list of the some of the most popular Guru-Shishya on-screen pairs that most of us might have adored at some point.

Debraj Sahai & Michelle McNally – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black (2005), revolves around a deaf-and-blind woman named Michelle McNally (Rani Mukerji) whose teacher Debraj Sahai (Amitabh Bachchan) helps her understand words and communicate better. He ultimately becomes her constant support and fills her life with hope and light.

Ram Shankar Nikumbh & Ishaan Awasthi – The Aamir Khan starrer movie Taare Zameen Par (2007) is based on the relation between an 8- year-old dyslexic child, Ishaan (Darsheel Safary) and his art teacher Ram (Amir Khan). This movie beautifully captures the nuances of the student-teacher relationship wherein Ram helps his student overcome his problems when everyone including his parents have given up on him.

Anand & Matsya – Starring Ravii Dubey and Piyush Mishra, MX Original Series – Matsya Kaand (2021) highlights the ultimate guru-shishya Jodi with a modern twist. Anand (Piyush Mishra) becomes Dronacharya to Matsya (Ravii Dubey) and teaches him to use wit and brain in lieu of brawn and helps him to navigate his way out and seek his revenge. All episodes of this MX Original Series are now streaming for free on MX Player.

Chellam & Srikant – In the popular series Family Man 2 (2021), Chellam Sir played by the famed Tamil actor Uday Mahesh, was one of the most appreciated characters of the year. In the series, he played the role of retired member of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), who aided the protagonist Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) in every critical situation.

Jeetu Bhaiyya & Vaibhav – The story of Kota Factory Season 2 (2021) is based on the relationship between Jeetu Bhaiyya (Jitendra Kumar) who is an empathetic yet straightforward teacher and Vaibhav (Mayur More) who is an IIT aspirant. The show focuses on their evolving relationship and depicts the lives of students in India who are preparing for competitive exams.