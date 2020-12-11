While Torbaaz starts streaming on Netflix, director Girish Malik wraps up the shoot of his next in Chandigarh

Filmmaker Girish Malik is all set to release his film Torbaaz for his fans. While the film has already been creating a lot of buzz, Girish Malik’s next film has already completed its shooting.

The film, titled Band Of Maharaj, is a extravagant musical which has been shot of several locations across India.

What makes this film stand apart is how it bring together some of the best musician from around the world. The story, which is based on the theme of music uniting people across different stratas of society.

Band of Maharajas has been shot in 11 different locations across India. The story revolves around the life of 3 musicians and how their talent changes their world.

Talking about the film, Girish says, ” I am really happy that Band Of Maharaj’s shooting has been completed and is ready to roll even before the release of Torbaaz. Torbaaz is a very special film for me and it finally sees the light of day after years of sweat and blood by the whole team and I can’t for people to see it, I already have another film to gear up for release and it makes me very satisfied as a director. On the one hand Torbaaz is gets people together by the means of cricket and on other hand band of Maharaj unites people via music.”