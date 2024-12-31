White Turtle Studios’ Ankit Bhatia and Trailer Park Group’s Tamagna Ghosh speak about the creative journey behind the new Jio Studios logo

White Turtle Studios, part of the Trailer Park Group, has built a reputation for delivering world-class creative solutions across OTT, cinema, sports, gaming, and experiential design. In 2024, the studio continued to push boundaries, working on high-impact campaigns such as Netflix’s Heeramandi, The Kapil Sharma Show, and Prime Video’s Citadel, alongside the transformative branding project for Jio Studios. These projects exemplify the studio’s commitment to combining global creative standards with Indian cultural authenticity.

One of the studio’s most significant milestones was designing the new motion logo for Jio Studios, which symbolizes the brand’s mission to celebrate Indian storytelling on the global stage. The animation begins with a spark, representing the birth of an idea, evolves into the word “Jio,” and transitions into a mandala design, reflecting India’s cultural richness. The design culminates in a golden lotus, symbolizing purity, renewal, and creative excellence, and is closely linked to Brahma, the creator of the universe. This resonates deeply with Jio Studios’ forward-thinking ethos.

Jyoti Deshpande, CEO of Jio Studios, shares, “We wanted the logo to stand for something meaningful. We knew we wanted to celebrate Indian stories and Indian storytellers. White Turtle Studios has done an incredible job, and I hope this logo remains for years to come.”

“At Trailer Park Group, our vision has always been to blend global standards of creativity with a deep understanding of local culture. The Jio Studios logo project was a perfect example of this philosophy, combining intricate Indian design elements with innovative global aesthetics,” said Tamagna Ghosh.

“The Jio Studios logo was a labor of love, inspired by India’s cultural tapestry and vibrant diversity. At our studio, we focus on translating a brand’s ethos into creative expressions that connect deeply with audiences. This project represents our ability to combine cultural authenticity with cutting-edge innovation, delivering a design that embodies the essence of India while reflecting a global vision,” added Ankit Bhatia.

After winning CLIO and Asian Academy Creative Awards, White Turtle Studios is poised for an exciting year ahead, with plans to expand its portfolio in gaming, experiential marketing, and regional content across India. The studio remains committed to bridging local storytelling with global standards, delivering campaigns that continue to set benchmarks in the industry.